Youth Forum in Cape Verde, quality education and decent employment at the heart of the debates – Thaqafa

The city of Mindelo, Sao Vicente, Cape Verde, hosted from July 13 to 15, 2023, the 3rd Annual West Africa and Sahel Youth Forum on the theme ” Empowering young women and young men through quality education, decent work and innovative solutions to make conflict prevention more effective in maintaining peace and security in the region”. Our compatriot, Bâ Bocar, vice-president of the Pan-African Youth Union, presented a communication.

Photo of participants – Credit Bocar B. (with his permission)

Hundreds of young men and women from 17 countries in West Africa and the Sahel, representatives of the Cape Verdean government, regional organizations, United Nations entities and several technical and financial partners gathered for three days in Mindelo au Cap-Vert, to take stock of the implementation of the youth, peace and security agenda. At the end of their meeting, on July 15, 2023, they formulated recommendations in the form of innovative and integrated solutions through the promotion of youth leadership and their involvement in conflict prevention and the consolidation of peace and security in the region.

Youth involvement

Image of a youth panel – Credit Bocar B.

For three days, young people from space CEDEAO a you Sahel had discussions on the measures to be taken in order to establish quality education that can lead to decent employment for better integration of young women and men in conflict prevention, peacebuilding and development.

The Mindelo Call, which was adopted at the end of the meeting, enabled young people to put forward relevant recommendations for their empowerment through quality education and access to decent employment.

Panel moderated by Bâ Bocar

Bocar Bâ, vice-president of the Pan-African Youth Union – Credit Bocar B.

During the forums organized on the occasion, our compatriot Bâ Bocar moderated the second day of the forum through a panel on the theme, “Youth, peace and security in West Africa and in the Sahel regions: initiatives for a commitment of national and regional decision-makers in favor of quality education, decent work and innovative solutions to create more inclusive, peaceful, equitable and prosperous societies”.

Official opening

It should be noted that the opening of the forum was marked by an exchange of speeches between the Prime Minister of Cape Verde, Mr. Ulisses Correira da Silva and the Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr. Léonardo Santos Simao.

Photo of some young people with Bocar Bâ (black suit in the middle) – Credit Bocar B.

Sponsorships

It should be noted that the 3rd forum of young women and men for peace and security in West Africa and the Sahel was organized by the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), in cooperation with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the government of Cape Verde. These annual youth forums are on the agenda of the United Nations. The previous editions were organized in Burkina Faso in December 2018 and in Nigeria in December 2021.

Sheikh Aïdara

