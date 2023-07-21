World Cup, the squad for the Select Team of the USA national team: here is the ‘team B’

At the training camp in Las Vegas, the 12 players called up under the orders of Steve Kerr will challenge the Select Team as usual, the “B team” which will act as sparring partner for training and, in the event of a forfeit, will be able to join the expedition to the Philippines for the World Cup (exclusively on Sky from 25 August). Here are the first five young stars selected, one of which could have been part of the first team but has decided to withdraw

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

