Iván Name, new president of the Congress

Iván Name, new president of the Congress

Controversy over the alleged intervention of attorney Margarita Cabello

This week Kienyke.com He learned that, in view of the election of the next president of the Senate (which opens the door of the next legislature), the attorney Margarita Cabello would be moving chips so that that position will remain Iván Namefrom the Green Alliance party.

And it is that July 20 is approaching, with all its political and parliamentary connotation, which is not a small thing since the parliamentary pulse is intense taking into account the reforms that the government of Gustavo Petro.

Cabello’s strategy would be to deliver, in exchange for votes in favor of Name, positions in the State, a practice on which there are no pronouncements, but which is not new in Colombian politics.

Who is Ivan Name?

Coming from the Alianza Verde party, Iván Name is one of the most notorious senators to reach the Presidency of that political corporation.

He is 66 years old and is from Barranquilla. He has served as a senator since 2010 and between 2016 and 2017 he was second vice president of the Senate.

He studied Law at the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana. In 1982 he reached the House of Representatives for the department of Atlántico and with the endorsement of the Liberal party.

