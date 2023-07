“As a human rights defender I have to be independent, I must be transparent, I must not take sides with any party”. As Patrick Zakihost a In Onda they are La7, explaining why he refused the Italian State flight once he was released from prison. “I could not have accepted i tax money of Italian citizens, I don’t want to weigh”,

Zaki’s article on La7: “I couldn’t accept a state flight paid for with Italian tax money. And as an activist I must be independent” comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

