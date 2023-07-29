Lega, Crippa: “Autonomy? The first agreements with the regions in 2024”

Matteo Salvini and Andrea Crippa

European alliances, Crippa (Lega): “Today, talking about vetoes or distributing center-right licenses makes little sense”

From the measures and key battles for the autumn to the approval times of differentiated autonomy, passing through immigration, European alliances and the climate. Interview by Affaritaliani.it to the deputy secretary of the League Andrew Crippa.

What are the key points of the League for the autumn?

“The League is working on several fronts with the aim of supporting growth through concrete aid to families, workers and businesses with an eye to those who are more in economic difficulty. Just think of the dozens and dozens of works that Salvini has unlocked to reduce the distances of our country. From rail transport to the road network, there will be many construction sites open to make Italy more modern and efficient. Construction sites that will bring work to thousands of people. Then there is the whole part on the tax has already given great results with the delegation and which will continue in a direction of greater equity by reducing the tax burden, which has become unsustainable for citizens and businesses, favoring above all medium-low incomes.Another objective is to give more purchasing power to the weakest groups: for this reason we are making sure that, for example, basic necessities have a controlled price.As you can see, the common thread of our policy is always the same: leave no one behind and, on the contrary, improve quality of life for all”.

