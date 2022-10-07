I bombings that hit an industrial area yesterday near the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporizhzhia they damaged a power line that supplies electricity to the reactor unit 6. This was announced by the IAEA, the International Atomic Energy Agency, on its Twitter account. Due to this attack the unit was forced to rely on its emergency diesel generators, Ukrainian technicians told the IAEA.
Per
See also Ukraine-Russia war, Moscow restricts access to Instagram: "Incites violence against Russians"