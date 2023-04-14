Dragan Čolić, brother of the legendary singer Zdravko Čolić, appears in public only at his concerts.

Source: Mondo/ Goran Sivački

One of the biggest stars in this region is certainly the singer Zdravko Čolić, who built his brilliant musical career with numerous hits and stayed away from scandals and gossip.

Although he has always kept his private life a strict secret, his daughter Una has recently been a frequent feature in the domestic media, and now it has been revealed what his own brother Dragan looks like. The Čolić brothers are very close and use every opportunity to see each other and enjoy socializing, and Dragan is a regular visitor to his concerts.

Dragan is active on social networks, where he is often told that the resemblance between him and Zdravko is incredible. When it comes to his career, which is far from musical, the local media wrote that several years ago Dragan allegedly bought the original recipe for the famous Sarajevo kebabs.

Zdravko also spoke about his brother to the media on several occasions:

“The parents did everything to lead my brother Dragan and me on the right path and gave the best to both of us,” he once told “Story”.

This is what Dragan, Zdravko Čolić’s brother, looks like:

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!