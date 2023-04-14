Starace is not running on an alternative list

Francesco Starace considers completed his term in Enel and is not available to reapplyaccording to the company after press reports that he was available for another term as chief executive on a potential alternative slate of candidates.

The manager, who has been at the helm of Enel since 2014, specified that he “is foreign to the prefigured patterns that would see him involved in lists of candidates for the forthcoming renewal of the group’s Board of Directors”. The government has indicated Flavio Cattaneo as his replacement, indicating Paolo Scaroni for the presidency. (Ticker)