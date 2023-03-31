Home World Zelensky after the telephone conversation with Meloni: “In his words the true European strength” – Video
World

Zelensky after the telephone conversation with Meloni: “In his words the true European strength” – Video

by admin
Zelensky after the telephone conversation with Meloni: “In his words the true European strength” – Video

“Today (Wednesday 29 March, ed) I spoke with Giorgia Melonihead of the Italian government. I thanked her for his principles, for his determination, for the true European strength which is felt in his words and actions in defense of freedom”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily evening address to the nation. “We discussed bilateral relations and in general our defense against Russian aggression. I briefed her about the situation on the battlefield, about our needs. Already in the coming months we will be able to be more active along the border”.

Previous Article

Fire on a ferry in the Philippines, passengers throw themselves into the sea: dozens of dead – Video

See also  THE WORLD OF TRANSPORT / Ventura Rino Acito character of the month of March - News

You may also like

Custonaci accident, funeral of the Cataldo family held....

Procurement, storm between Lega and Anac Salvini’s signal...

Teodora Džehverović in Cooperative 3 | Entertainment

A gameplay trailer for Sword Art Online: Last...

Finland will eventually join NATO

Ukraine, ChatGpt draws up a peace plan. But...

Guadalupe Plata recover Castilian folklore in “La cigüeña”

UEFA severely punished Partizan | Sports

Azerbaijan-Israel establishes embassy in Israel 31 years after...

E3 officially canceled, Summer Game Fest arrives on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy