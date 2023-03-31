“Today (Wednesday 29 March, ed) I spoke with Giorgia Melonihead of the Italian government. I thanked her for his principles, for his determination, for the true European strength which is felt in his words and actions in defense of freedom”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in his daily evening address to the nation. “We discussed bilateral relations and in general our defense against Russian aggression. I briefed her about the situation on the battlefield, about our needs. Already in the coming months we will be able to be more active along the border”.