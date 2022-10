KIEV – Oh his, oh Putin. Each speech of Volodymyr Zelensky on war, every strategic move germinates from this granite dichotomy, shared by all the men of the Ukrainian president. There is no alternative solution to victory or defeat, there is no negotiation possible. “You cannot talk to the current head of the Kremlin, he has no future”, he reiterated yesterday during the emergency meeting of the G7, as soon as Moscow made it known that they were available for a Putin-Biden meeting.