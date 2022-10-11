A couple of smears for the expert Mateu Lahoz. The most evident in the 67 ‘when Cornud with a vigorous push knocks out Cuadrado face to face with Cohen: it would have been a penalty plus expulsion of the Maccabi defender (already booked), but the Spanish referee does not blow his whistle. Little room for the intervention of the Var, because it is the referee on the field who assesses the intensity of the push and Lahoz, while making a decision that leaves more than a doubt, was in control of the action. Three yellows: McKennie’s one is a bit exaggerated, Rabiot is missing one.

MILAN-CHELSEA (Siebert)

—

One hand resting (resting) on ​​the shoulder. Then also the other yes: but slight interventions, not inhibiting, because the penalty deductions are very different. What happens at 20 ‘pt between Tomori and Mount does not have the trappings of the overwhelming impediment: to the point that the Chelsea player, already free from contacts, takes two steps and concludes the game. Moral: if there had been a clear penalty, the DOGSO would have been configured, but the rigor is not visible. Thus, from that moment on, referee Siebert (who just before had rightly let go of an intervention in the area-Milan Bennacer-Sterling) has lost his bearings. And he confuses too many things. And he also keeps the 2nd yellow in Sterling (at 6 ‘st) in his pocket.