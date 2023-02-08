Home World Zelensky’s first visit to Great Britain since the beginning of the war in Ukraine | Info
by admin
The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, is visiting Great Britain today, which is his first visit to that country since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Izvor: YouTube/screenshot/The Telegraph/Sky News Australia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is leaving today on a visit to Great Britain, which is his first visit to that country since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, reports “Metro”. The Ukrainian president will also have the opportunity to see how the British Armed Forces train his country’s troops.

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak intends to “expand” the training offered by the UK to include fighter pilots. There are plans to include marines in the trainingand he also promised a large, long-term investment in the Ukrainian army.

President Zelenski’s visit to Great Britain is a testimony to the courage, determination and struggle of his country, as well as a testimony to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries. Since 2014, the UK has provided vital training to Ukrainian forcesallowing them to defend their country, protect their sovereignty and fight for their territory.

I am proud that today we will expand that training from soldiers to marines and fighter pilots, ensuring that Ukraine has a military capable of defending its interests in the future. It also underlines our commitment not only to provide military equipment in the short term, but also in the long term a promise to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in the years to come“, said Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of Great Britain.

