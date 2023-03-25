Home World Željko Obradović explained how Olympiakos won | Sport
World

Željko Obradović explained how Olympiakos won | Sport

by admin
Željko Obradović explained how Olympiakos won | Sport

Željko Obradović explained how his team reached victory!

Source: YouTube/BC Partizan TV/Printscreen

We beat the leader of the Euroleague who plays excellent basketball. We have many reasons to be satisfied except for the third quarter where we had some problems. The key was to share the ball, we always had good shots then. we sometimes missed, but we had very good shot selection. Thank you to the people of Partizan for another amazing night,” Obradović said at the start.

He was asked if this is the quality of the game that warrants a place in the Top 8, but he did not give an answer. “I don’t know if it is, I know that I’m satisfied with how we played the match. Did we have an unusual amount of training because we didn’t play against Buducnosti, I gave the boys three days to freshen up and that obviously pleased them. It’s also not normal for their 0 /12 for three points,” he added, then continued:

“They had a phenomenal percentage for two points, some misunderstandings about the defense led to some dunks. They ran us a couple of times due to confusion in the attack, but it is impossible to play 40 minutes with maximum concentration. Congratulations to the players, great consumption, great energy.”

One of the biggest candidates for the best player this season in the Euroleague, Saša Vezenkov, had a match to forget, and Obradović explained how he stopped him.

“Jeste, for sure a boy who is a great candidate for MVP. We played team defense on him, a humble guy who is dedicated to basketball and that’s why he plays the way he plays. we conceded some easy points because we insisted on him a lot. As I said, whenever we had a good flow of the ball with three or four passes, we always had a good shot“, he explained, and then touched on the party of Janis Papapetrou:

See also  London, everything you ever wanted to know about the Queen's Platinum Jubilee: here are the celebrations for Elizabeth's 70th throne

“For sure he is motivated, he played in Olympiakos and Panathinaikos, his motivation was certainly special. He is a quality man and player. This program we are playing is specific and our priority is to win the next match. And it will be different specific.”

Dante Exum managed to break the match with his triple in the most important moments, and he was also praised by the black and white strategist.

“He has that jump which is incredible and the first step and that’s what makes him different from other players. He uses it, he played outstandingly, he also had two pretty big blunders, but that’s part of the game too. Aleksa played fantastically, he had I guess two points, but aggressiveness on the ball and smart play in attack is very important. What makes me happier than winning is that absolutely none of the players are selfish… They are not selfish and that is the essence of this game.To play for the team, to know that this is the most important thing and that this is the most important thing“, concluded the best coach in Europe.

You may also like

Palermo, the gymnasium of the Majorana institute is...

Palermo, there are no Sicilian oranges at the...

Ana Radulović challenging pictures | Fun

Green houses and the bursting of the real...

Olimpia Milano-Bayern Monaco: the scoresheet of the massacre...

[Explore Time]Why did Su-27 collide with MQ9? F16...

Banja Luka marked the anniversary of the NATO...

King Charles III postpones visit to Paris due...

Palermo, the unsuspected of drugs: blitz in front...

Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina, the man who inspired...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy