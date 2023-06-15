Zero roaming turns 6, here’s where we started from and where we’re going

6 years ago today a long journey ended, for the first time it was possible to use one’s own “domestic” tariff plan in the other countries of the Union without surcharges, within a few limits. Previously, calls, SMS and data traffic were charged according to consumption outside your borders, unless you bought packages in view of your departure with which you could save something. But the gist is that before zero roaming, for years, to communicate while traveling in the EU we had to surrender to more or less salty extras.

From 15 June 2017, on the other hand, it was possible to call and send text messages in European countries at no additional cost to those provided by your plan or tariff package. In Europe like at home, Like at Home precisely. As for the Internet connectionthe “Giga”, it was necessary to proceed in a different way, because the figures at stake were different: no instantaneous cutting of additional costs, rather a progressive removal of the “limits”, and gradual expansion of the “giga” enclosure within which one could navigate without spending more.

Europe’s goal was and is to progressively reduce the cost of wholesale data roaming, the cost incurred by operators, until 2022, when it was extended by ten years (it will last at least until 2032) with new thresholds to climb up to 2027. Today, thanks to the threshold taken on January 1, 2023we are at one maximum of 1.8 euros per GB of trafficfrom 1 January 2024 it will drop to 1.55 euro/GB and so on until 2027 when 1 GB of traffic will cost 1 euro:

from 1 January 2023: 1.80 euros

from 1 January 2024: 1.55 euros

from 1 January 2025: 1.30 euros

from 1 January 2026: 1.10 euros

from 1 January 2027: 1 euro

Note: the legislation establishes maximum wholesale costs, so operators can also pay less.