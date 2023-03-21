In the derby of the 19th round of the BiH Championship, Borac will host Sarajevo Spurs on Saturday (8 p.m.).

Source: ABA League 2/Dragana Stjepanović

Banja Luka Borac entered a series of difficult matches in the domestic championship, and four rounds before the end of the league season, Banja Luka occupy second position, behind undisputed Siroki, who has all 18 victories.

In the last round, the “Red and Blue” experienced a real debacle in Bijeljina, where they were defeated by the home side Budućnosti 85:63, thereby jeopardizing their second position before the playoffs. Already on Saturday from 20:00, a new test awaits them, the fifth-placed Spurs will arrive in Banja Luka, and the coach Zoran Kascelan expects his team to rise after the defeat in Semberija, played well and triumphed against the Sarajevo team.

“After the defeat in Bijeljina, we want to get back on the winning track with a good game and a win against Spurs. They have made a lot of changes during the season and it is certain that they currently have more quality than before. It is up to us to take advantage of the home field and the advantages we have. I’m expecting a real reaction after a bad release in the previous round”Kašćelan said in a statement for the club website.

After the duel with Spurs, the Borca basketball players will face an even more difficult task, as they will host Široka, which is the only undefeated team this season.

As a reminder, the seven first-placed teams will advance to the playoffs for the champion of BiH, where they will be joined by Igokea m:tel.

(WORLD)