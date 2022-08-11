Ten thousand people fleeing, forced to abandon their homes. Houses in smoke. The gigantic fire between Gironde and Landes in southwestern France resulted in a mass evacuation. The villages of Moustey (almost 700 people) have also been completely evacuated. The A63 motorway between Landes and Gironde has been completely closed to traffic.



The colossal fire, which has so far destroyed more than 6,200 hectares of forest, was considered under control until Tuesday, when the flames regained strength, perhaps due to a malicious act, thanks to drought and high temperatures. France is in fact hit by a new heat wave and is grappling with the worst drought ever.



In the first phase of the fire, which began a month ago, 14,000 hectares had already gone up in smoke. The premier is expected in the area today Elisabeth Borne and the Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin. There have been no casualties so far, but 17 houses have burned down near the village of Belin-Beliet. It is a “very vigorous” fire that has been going on in the area since July 12, he told the press Martin Guespereauprefect delegate of the department.



The Interior Minister said he had “great suspicions that the fire that has started again is the work of arsonists. In a few hours there were eight fires, between 8 and 9, started a few hundred meters from each other. , which is quite unusual, “he noted.

In France, the drought situation is dramatic: limits have been placed on the withdrawal of drinking water through taps and refueling with trucks endorsed.