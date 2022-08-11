





Demonstrate firm will and determination to pursue the reunification of the motherland

——People from various countries spoke highly of the white paper “The Taiwan Issue and China‘s Reunification in the New Era”

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Information Office of the State Council released a white paper titled “Taiwan Issue and China‘s Reunification in the New Era” on the 10th, which has aroused widespread concern in the international community. People from various countries said that this white paper expounds the position and policy of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese government in advancing the realization of the reunification of the motherland in the new era, demonstrates the firm will and determination to pursue the reunification of the motherland, and shows that the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the strait is the blessing of the international community and the people of the world.

Further reaffirm the fact and status quo that Taiwan is part of China

“The “Taiwan Issue and China‘s Unification in the New Era” white paper is based on facts, has a clear context, and sets out a clear position on the Taiwan issue.” Mushahid Hussein, chairman of the Pakistan Senate Defense Committee, commented.

Hussain said the white paper further reaffirms the fact and status quo that Taiwan is part of China by introducing historical and legal facts. “After reading the white paper, people can see the correct conclusion at a glance.”

“The white paper published by China sets out the major principles for dealing with and resolving the Taiwan issue,” said Joseph Siracusa, a professor of political history and diplomacy at Curtin University in Australia. “As a diplomat scholar, I believe this white paper will It will help the international community, especially the Western community, to have a correct understanding of the Taiwan issue.”

Otinashvili, the editor-in-chief of Georgia’s “Daily News“, noted that under the current complex international situation, the white paper “Taiwan Issue and China‘s Reunification in the New Era” clearly expounds China‘s major policies and guidelines for promoting national reunification. “From the white paper, the world can fully feel China‘s greatest sincerity in striving for the peaceful reunification of the country.”

Mohamed Bashir, a professor at the University of Algiers in Algeria, felt from the white paper that the Chinese government adheres to the basic policy of “peaceful reunification and one country, two systems” when it comes to resolving the Taiwan issue. Bashir fully agreed with the clear and consistent position expressed by the Chinese side.

From this white paper, Tang Zhimin, director of the China-ASEAN Research Center at the Chia Tai School of Management in Thailand, read the mainstream values ​​of the Chinese nation’s pursuit of unity and opposition to division. “The two sides of the Taiwan Strait integrate and develop, and the hearts of the compatriots are in harmony. The white paper highlights China‘s unchanging original intention of striving for peaceful reunification.”

Costantinos, a professor at Addis Ababa University in Ethiopia, was very impressed by the white paper’s emphasis on firmly defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and hoped that the white paper could be read and understood by more audiences, “This will help them understand the Taiwan issue. History and status quo, to break the prejudice of the Western media on the Taiwan issue.”

“Taiwan independence” split and foreign interference plots are doomed to fail

“This white paper clearly and detailedly states the root cause of the Taiwan issue and the way to resolve it,” said Weng Desheng, a current affairs commentator in Singapore. “Some US politicians irresponsibly sent wrong signals to the separatist forces of ‘Taiwan independence’ and encouraged the DPP authorities to be single-minded. Seeking ‘independence’ has led to tensions across the Taiwan Strait and endangered peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.”

Juma Gasmi, a Tunisian political analyst, pointed out that external forces such as the United States have clearly intervened in the Taiwan issue, and they hope to profit from it.

According to Mushahid Hussein, the publication of this white paper is of great significance under the current situation. The reason why the peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait has been severely damaged is that the United States and other external forces are trying to play the “Taiwan card” to contain China.

Del Gallo, director of academic research at the Center for Advanced Research on the Development of Emerging Economies in Venezuela, pointed out that the Chinese government’s series of favorable policies for Taiwan have provided many conveniences for cross-strait economic and trade exchanges, and significantly promoted the economic development of Taiwan and the well-being of the people. Despite this, the DPP authorities have continued to collude with external forces and “cooperate with foreign countries to seek independence”, which has caused tensions between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Speaking of the white paper’s profound exposure and criticism of some external forces’ attempts to “use Taiwan to control China” and instigate “Taiwan independence” separatist forces to take risks and provocations, Diya Helmi, secretary-general of the Egypt-China Chamber of Commerce, pointed out that the United States and other external forces have used blatantly provocative actions. They tried to use the Taiwan issue to contain China‘s development, but “Taiwan is an inalienable part of China, and external forces condoning and inciting ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces to cause trouble and provocation are doomed to fail.”

Croatian political analyst Branimir Vidmarovic also condemned the attempt to “use Taiwan to control China“. “It is foolish and dangerous for some Western forces to condone separatist forces. China has shown the confidence of victory in realizing the reunification of the motherland,” he said.

Li Yeming, vice-chairman of Singapore’s World War II History Research Association, pointed out that the whole world sees very clearly that the United States keeps distorting, falsifying and hollowing out the one-China principle, and uses various means to support the “Taiwan independence” separatist forces. The white paper clearly shows China‘s firm determination to oppose “Taiwan independence” separatism and foreign interference. China‘s great cause of reunification is an irresistible historical trend.

Kulkarni, the former chairman of the Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai, India, became more convinced after reading the white paper that China must take countermeasures to create tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and the sinister intentions of the United States are doomed to failure. China‘s complete unification is unstoppable.

“For decades, the development of the Taiwan region has benefited from important and beneficial connections with mainland China.” Kenyan international studies scholar Cavins Adhill pointed out that the economic integration of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is getting higher and higher, and the cultural differences between the people more closely connected with society.

Achieving the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is the blessing of the international community and the people of the world

From the white paper, the deputy director of the Philippine “Asian Century” Institute for Strategic Studies, Ana Marimborg-Ouy, sees that the Chinese government continues to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts. “The Taiwan issue is related to regional security, and the peaceful resolution of the Taiwan issue will provide a political foundation and a secure environment for regional peace, stability and development.”

According to Balmukunda Regmi, a professor at Nepal’s Tribhuvan University, the white paper once again clarifies China‘s basic policy for resolving the Taiwan issue. Judging from the successful experience of history, people have reason to believe that the basic policy of “peaceful reunification and one country, two systems” will be conducive to the stability and development of the Taiwan Strait.

“The Chinese speak a language that the whole world can understand, that is, a language that respects morality and advocates cooperation, rather than a language that promotes hegemony.” Special adviser to the Syrian President, Busena Shaban, expressed this sentiment. In Shaban’s view, the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the strait has bright prospects and is in the interests of all Chinese people.

Achieving the peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is not only a blessing to the Chinese nation and Chinese people, but also a blessing to the international community and the people of the world. Abdul Aziz al-Shabani, a Saudi Arabian expert on China, agreed: “The peaceful reunification of the two sides of the Taiwan Strait is the result that the international community is willing to see, and it is the blessing of the people of the world.”

From the white paper, Weng Desheng felt that China is willing to continue to strive for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and best efforts. He said that this is a peaceful and responsible attitude towards all Chinese people, including the people of Taiwan, and towards the people of the world. The white paper shows a bright future after peaceful reunification under the “one country, two systems” principle.

(Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 11)



