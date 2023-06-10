On June 9, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to study the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speeches at recent activities such as the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the Cultural Inheritance and Development Symposium, and study the implementation measures of our province; Study the “Notice of the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China on Deepening and Expanding Rectification of Formalism to Reduce Burdens at the Grassroots”, and review the key tasks and division of responsibilities in our province. Provincial Party Secretary Xin Changxing presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during the fifth collective study of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, to strengthen the quasi-political direction, to strengthen the people’s orientation, to strengthen the party’s overall leadership over education, and to build morality and cultivate people as the foundation The task is to take the fundamental goal of educating people for the party and talents for the country, insist on high-quality development as the lifeline, actively adapt to the new expectations and needs of the people, and the new situation and changes of population development, and constantly promote advantages, make up for shortcomings, and strengthen Weaknesses, building a strong province of education with high standards, focusing on running an education that satisfies the people, and cultivating generation after generation of talents who can take on great responsibilities and shoulder heavy responsibilities in the socialist modernization drive.

The meeting emphasized that General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Symposium on Cultural Inheritance and Development pointed out the way forward for strengthening cultural self-confidence and self-improvement, better shouldering the new cultural mission in the new era, and solidly promoting the construction of a modern civilization of the Chinese nation and a socialist cultural power. Direction, provides fundamental follow. It is necessary to deeply understand the great significance of the “two combinations”, continuously enhance the political, ideological, theoretical, and emotional recognition of the party’s innovative theory, firmly support the “two establishments”, and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances.” It is necessary to deeply grasp the outstanding characteristics of Chinese civilization and the new cultural mission in the new era, create more high-visibility, high-profile, and high-reputation Jiangsu cultural logos, solidly promote the construction of a culturally strong province, and help promote the creative transformation of China‘s excellent traditional culture. Innovative development will make greater contributions to the construction of a culturally powerful country.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the important speech made by General Secretary Xi Jinping when he inspected Inner Mongolia and presided over the symposium on strengthening the comprehensive prevention and control of desertification and promoting the construction of key ecological projects such as the “Three Norths”, adhere to ecological priority, green development, and adhere to the system concept. Maintain strategic focus and better build a beautiful Jiangsu. General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on “learning to correct the style” is the latest requirement for the development of thematic education. It is necessary to adhere to the combination of goal orientation and problem orientation, and the integration of learning, inspection and reform, to find gaps in benchmarking party style requirements, to find out the root causes of external party spirit requirements, to clarify measures in comparison with party discipline requirements, and to solve outstanding problems with a self-revolutionary spirit, so that pragmatic style, The style of incorruptibility and frugality has become a common practice in Jiangsu, promoting thematic education to go deep and practical, and to achieve practical results.

The meeting emphasized that rectifying formalism to reduce the burden on the grassroots is an important task personally deployed and promoted by General Secretary Xi Jinping. It must be closely integrated with the development of thematic education. Party committees (party groups) at all levels should effectively shoulder the main responsibilities. Party members and cadres firmly establish a correct view of power, political achievements, and career, and dare to do good deeds and work hard.

The meeting communicated and studied the newly revised “Regulations on Personal Matters Reported by Leading Cadres”, emphasizing that it is necessary to implement it with strict tone, strict measures, and strict atmosphere, resolutely maintain the seriousness and authority of the reporting system, and promote the reporting system Play a greater role in comprehensively and strictly governing the party.

Reporter of Jiangsu Radio and Television Media Center Financial Media News Center/Zhou Ming Gaoyan Liu Kun Chen Chao