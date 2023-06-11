Zorica Marković on the participants of the Cooperative in the Morning Program | Entertainment

Singer Zorica Marković, who left Zadruga 6 two nights ago in the big superfinal, was a guest in the Morning program with Jovana Jeremić.

Izvor: Pink screenshot

Since she first stepped onto the estate in Lisović in the reality show Farma, Zorica Marković has become synonymous with reality shows. She also participated in Veliki Brat, and has been a “permanent member of the cast” of the reality show Zadruga for several seasons.

In the superfinal of the sixth season, when she was kicked out of the house, Zorica said that she “has a recipe for the next season” – “I need to satisfy two, three, so I will have a better ranking”.

Now, as a guest in the Morning program hosted by Pink TV, Jovana Jeremic repeated this statement, but also revealed a few details about the organizers and the beauties who have been parading in front of the cameras for months:

“That’s why I will always go there, not because I’m a failed singer. I don’t have to at all costs, but I’m a woman who knows how to respect. The others don’t owe me a dinar, everything is on time and always checks and medicines, they know everything. They won’t even clean the house they live in there, scumbag. They don’t even take off their makeup. In order to get a better position, I needed to satisfy someone orally or have sex“.

This is how Zorica looked in the super final:

