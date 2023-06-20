Zrinjski against in the Champions League qualifiers | Sport

The matches of the first round of qualifications are scheduled for 11/12. July, and the second leg seven days later.

Zrinjski players will play against the Armenian team in the first round of Champions League qualification Urartian, it was decided by today’s draw in Nion.

The champion of Bosnia and Herzegovina will be a guest in the first match, scheduled for July 11 or 12, while the second leg is scheduled for seven days later.

“Nobles” were placed in group 3 at the draw and were privileged, and they could also win Dinamo from Tbilisi (Georgia), Partizan (Albania), Farul (Romania) and Hamrun Spartans (Malta).

Urartu, formerly Banants, won the championship title in Armenia last year with three points ahead of Pjunik. It was the second championship celebration for the club from Yerevan (they became champions for the first time in 2014).

The Armenian club won the national cup four times (1992, 2007, 2016 and 2023), which means that last season it won the double crown for the first time in history. Once (1994) he was also the winner of the Armenian Supercup.

As for performances in Europe, Urartu cannot boast of a very great performance. In the Champions League qualifiers, after the premier title, they faced Santa Coloma from Andorra in 2015. However, they failed to advance (0:1, 3:2). At the same time, it was their last triumph on the international stage.

In the qualification for the Europa League, he played 26 matches, in which he suffered as many as 20 defeats, with three wins and a draw each (goal difference 18:64). He also played in the qualifications for the Conference League, where he recorded two minimal defeats in two matches, without scoring a goal.

Urartu, then Banants, had already measured forces with two BiH. representative, but in duels with Široki Brijeg and Sarajevo, it came out as a defeated club.

QUALIFICATIONS FOR THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – 1ST ROUND:

Haken (Sweden) – New Saints (Wales) Balkans (so-called Kosovo) – Ludogorets (Bulgaria) Shamrock (Ireland) – winner of pre-qualification Žalgiris (Lithuania) – Struga (North Macedonia) Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) – Ferencvaros (Hungary) Olimpija (Slovenia) ) – Valmijera (Latvia) Helsinki (Finland) – Larne (Northern Ireland) Lincoln (Gibraltar) – Karabagh (Azerbaijan) Rakov (Poland) – Flora (Estonia) Slovan (Slovakia) – Swift (Luxembourg) Farul (Romania) – Sherif ( Moldova) Hamrun Spartans (Malta) – Maccabi Haifa (Israel)Urartu (Armenia) – Zrinjski (BiH)Partizani (Albania) – BATE Borisov (Belarus) Astana (Kazakhstan) – Dinamo Tbilisi (Georgia)

