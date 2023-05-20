ŽRK Hadžići and ŽRK Grude in the BIH Cup final | Sport

Borca handball players failed to qualify for the BIH Cup finals. Grude and Hadzić will fight for the trophy.

Source: Facebook/RK Hadžići

The BIH Cup final will be played by handball players Grud and Hadžić.

The champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gruda handball players, defeated Izviđač in the first semi-final match with a more than convincing 44:23 and qualified for the final for the seventh time in their history.

They will fight for the trophy against the Hadžić handball players, who deservedly defeated ŽRK Borac with a score of 32:22.

The host of the final tournament, Hadžić’s team controlled the game from start to finish, and went to the break with a 19:12 advantage. It took only four minutes for them to reach a double-digit advantage, after which the rest of the match was practically a formality.

The final between Hadžić and Grud will be played on Sunday from 5 pm with a live broadcast on BHT1.