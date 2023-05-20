ŽRK Hadžići and ŽRK Grude in the BIH Cup final | Sport

Borca handball players failed to qualify for the BIH Cup finals. Grude and Hadzić will fight for the trophy.
The BIH Cup final will be played by handball players Grud and Hadžić.
The champions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Gruda handball players, defeated Izviđač in the first semi-final match with a more than convincing 44:23 and qualified for the final for the seventh time in their history.
They will fight for the trophy against the Hadžić handball players, who deservedly defeated ŽRK Borac with a score of 32:22.
The host of the final tournament, Hadžić’s team controlled the game from start to finish, and went to the break with a 19:12 advantage. It took only four minutes for them to reach a double-digit advantage, after which the rest of the match was practically a formality.
The final between Hadžić and Grud will be played on Sunday from 5 pm with a live broadcast on BHT1.