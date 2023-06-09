ZTE breaks the previous world record in the SPEC test with its R5300 G5 server

ZTE Corporation announced last May that its R5300 G5 server broke world record in SPEC CPU test 2017demonstrating outstanding performance.

The latest test results, released by SPEC, a leading international organization for performance evaluation, confirm this remarkable achievement.

According to the test results published on the SPEC official website, ZTE R5300 G5 server achieved outstanding performance in the SPECrate 2017_int_peak/base test, setting a new world record with a peak score of 1,010/977 points and an unprecedented benchmark for the score. SPECrate 2017 Integer.

SPEC (Standard Performance Evaluation Corporation) is a respected independent organization, founded in 1988, that evaluates the application performance of systems through testing. Comprised of major institutions such as Stanford University, Tsinghua University, Microsoft, and dozens of world-renowned universities, R&D institutes, and IT companies, its primary goal is to establish, refine, and define a comprehensive set of standards for performance evaluation of server applications. SPEC benchmarks are widely recognized as authoritative selection criteria for key industry players in sectors such as finance, telecommunications and security to choose IT systems.

The product server ZTE R5300 G5, launched in January 2023, uses the latest 4th generation Intel ®Xeon® Scalable processor with a built-in acceleration engine to effectively improve application performance. This server supports up to 120 cores on two channels, offering great computing power. With high memory bandwidth, the server offers 32 DDR5 memory slots with a speed of up to 4800MT/s, improving bandwidth performance by 150%. Supports Intel® Optane™ memory 300 series (Crow Pass). The new PCIe 5.0 improves bandwidth by 15% and provides powerful hardware acceleration features.

In addition, the new R5300 G5 server can be flexibly expanded to provide up to forty-one 2.5″ disk positions or twenty 3.5″ + four 2.5″ disk positions. It provides high-speed I/O interfaces based on hardware modularization and software platform design, and can be configured as needed to meet differentiated requirements in different application scenarios.

I new generation G5 series products have been optimized in heat dissipation design, power module and motherboard layout. They feature high-performance copper heat sinks, resulting in a 15% reduction in thermal resistance. As a result, the measured temperature of the CPUs decreased by 5°C, effectively meeting the heat dissipation requirements of even the CPUs with the highest power consumption of 350W in the entire EagleStream series.

In addition, the new G5 series servers feature liquid-cooled heat dissipation technology, which employs cooling plates to improve their efficiency. This implementation reduces the data center’s Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) to 1.15. The cooling plates and pipes are securely interconnected and all pipes are intelligently monitored. In addition, the servers support second-level alarms for liquid leaks, ensuring both environmental sustainability and product reliability in terms of green and low-carbon performance.

ZTE adheres to rigorous standards at every stage of the product life cycle, including design, manufacturing, testing and after-sales services. Each product undergoes more than 10,000 meticulous tests before delivery, ensuring full quality assurance. In addition, all devices undergo 24-hour high-temperature aging tests to ensure the stability and reliability of the products. This commitment to rigorous testing ensures that ZTE supplies its customers with the highest quality products.

In 2021, ZTE’s previous generation server R5300 G4X made a major breakthrough by winning two SPEC CPU 2017 benchmark tests. With the introduction of the next generation R5300 G5 products, ZTE again set a world record in SPEC CPU test 2017. These results testify to ZTE’s leadership in providing products with outstanding performance. ZTE’s servers not only meet the stringent needs of industries such as telecommunications and finance, but also provide high-quality and stable solutions. They play a crucial role in facilitating the digital transformation of various industries and building reliable and robust IT infrastructures for businesses.