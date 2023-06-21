Home » Zvezda fans kicked out the man who was shooting at Partizan players VIDEO | Sport
World

by admin
Zvezda coach Duško Ivanović spoke about this situation in the stands

Source: MN PRESS

Basketball players Red stars Meridianbet beat Partizanin another stormy and chaotic derby in “Pionir”, in which there were incidents again. At one point, an object flew from the stands towards the Partizan bench, and then Zvezda fans chased that fan and “kicked” him out of the stand. Watch the clip.

00:41 Brawl in the stands during the match between Zvezda and Partizan Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

Unfortunately, this derby did not pass without incidents either. After the Zvezda fans jumped towards a black and white basketball player in the end (the assumption is Aleksi Avramović), their basketball players and coach begged them to calm down, and after the match it was stormy at the press conference as well. Željko Obradović gave an emotional speech about the insults and left the conference, and Zvezda coach Duško Ivanović pointed out that the fans themselves kicked out the fan who was shooting.

Unfortunately, objects fell from the same stand during the match, so it was possible to see that Partizan’s sports director Zoran Savić was hit by a full glass while he was sitting near the field.

See also  The British government's environmental plan to achieve zero emissions by 2050 | British News | Prime Minister Johnson

