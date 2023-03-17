Home World Zvezdan Slavnić insults Anđela in the Cooperative | Entertainment
Anđela Đuričić shows every day how weak she is to Zvezdan Slavnić, so she doesn’t react even when he utters the worst insults to her.

This time there was an argument because Anđela is “fishing” for Zorica Marković’s remarkswho in the Cooperative has the best relations with Ana Ćurčić, Slavnić’s ex-unmarried wife.

Do you see how stupid and poor you are, little one?!“, said Zvezdan Anđeli during the argument, and Lepi Mića, who chose Đuričić as his favorite person this week and surprised many with his action, tried to calm the situation.

“You should stand up and say – I’m not interested in Zorica, we don’t love each other, I won’t fight with her because of my relationship with Zvezdanand that’s it,” said Zvezdan Anđeli, and watch the clip below:


