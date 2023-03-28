Milena Kačavenda showed what was written in one of the numerous letters that Zvezdan Slavnić sent from prison to Anna Ćurčić, while they were together.

Izvor: TV Red/screenshot/YouTube/screenshot/Zadruga Official

The letters that Zvezdan Slavnić sent from prison to his ex-unmarried wife Ana Ćurčić, with whom he spent thirteen years of life together, have been discussed for days, and Milena Kačavenda has now revealed what is written in one of them.

Ana’s godmother is persistent in her desire to support her longtime friend and intends to “destroy” Zvezdan Slavnić, so she revealed the contents of the letter in which he addressed Ćurčić, whom he loved more than life. This is what he said after joining the Cooperative, but soon he trampled on his words and ended up in a relationship with Anđela Đuričić, 22 years his junior.

The dirty laundry of former partners comes to the surface every day, and here is what was written in Slavnić’s famous letter: “Because I need you like that, I am fascinated by you and very much in love and I want to stay that way, forever, because I only need you. Everything and everyone else is so irrelevant, that’s putting it mildly. Only you know how much I love you I think the minimum is enough for two more lives. Kiss my children, say hello to Slavka and Mila, Kačavenda and everyone who greeted me. Here’s life, borrow money for that, I’ll give it to you”.

With this, he also revealed that he knows Milena Kachavenda, about whom he asked Ana a few days ago: “Who is this Milena you keep talking to?“.

A world of celebrities at your fingertips. All hot topics, current events and the hottest gossip in one place. Join the Viber community THE LIFE OF THE FAMOUS and be updated every day!