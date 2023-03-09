March 7,Aion Y Younger is officially listed, priced at 119,800 yuanSupport 2-year 0-interest ultra-low down payment.

AION Y Younger is a new model of the AION Y PLUS car series, which further lowers the price threshold of this car series.

AION Y Younger is equipped with an automatic power-on function, that is, the “black technology” of IBCM non-inductive activation, automatic unlocking when approaching the car door, and the screen turns on when you get in the car, all in one go.

The dimensions of the new car are the same as those of the original model, with a length, width and height of 4535x1870x1650mm and a wheelbase of 2750mm. It continues the design of the angel wing headlights and the penetrating front enclosure, showing a stylish and dynamic style. The through-type taillights at the rear are very recognizable when they are lit at night.

interior,The new car is still equipped with ADiGO SPACE smart cockpitincluding configurations such as a 10.25-inch LCD instrument and a 14.6-inch central control panel LCD screen, and supports one-key preset custom scenes.

Fold the co-pilot seat all the way down to get a comfortable single bed.After the front and rear seats are fully folded down, a super-capable large space of 5㎡ can be formedYou can easily play multiplayer script killing, yoga and other activities in the car.

In terms of power system, AION Y Younger is equipped with a front single motor with a maximum power of 100kW and a peak torque of 176N m.Equipped with a 51.9-degree lithium iron phosphate magazine battery, it can travel 430km under CLTC conditions.