At 21:00 on October 12th, many people have been waiting for the long-awaited RTX 4090 to finally be launched in China . Unexpectedly, the NV price of nearly 13,000 was sold in seconds. The above picture is really unexpected, and then some netizens said that the third-party platform scalper has begun to increase the price, ranging from 12,999 yuan to the price of 1,000 yuan, and some even doubled the price to sell.

The supply chain has previously stated that the supply of RTX 4090 is very sufficient, but why did the above price increase occur?

In order to dispel everyone’s concerns, some dealers have already exposed the arrival of RTX 4090 in large quantities, and said that it is completely unfeasible to increase the price, and the goods are really enough.。

It is reported that the second batch of RTX4090 will arrive after October 20th, and the release volume of the second batch will be increased. At that time, the price increase will be well suppressed, so users who are not in a hurry should wait patiently. , there may be more beautiful prices in the later Double Eleven.

For the new graphics card, the first batch of users reported that there is nothing to say about the latest RTX4090 card, and the purchase is done. The first batch of users received the goods one after another. The evaluation is still very high.

The data of many previous media tests showed that the RTX 4090 has no doubt that the performance is powerful. It can push the 4K frame rate to 100s. Lao Huang did not disappoint in this piece, but the price of $1599 makes it more than the most loyal enthusiasts. of others are hard to come by.