Among the new generation of AMD Ryzen 7000X3D cache enhanced products, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D has 16 cores with dual CCDs, and the Ryzen 7 7800X has 8 cores with a single CCD. There is nothing to say.

How is the 12-core Ryzen 9 7900X3D laid out?

According to AMD official confirmation information,The two CCDs of the Ryzen 9 7900X3D each have 6 cores turned on to form 12 cores, which is a combination of 6+6.

There was speculation before whether one CCD would have 8 cores and the other CCD would only have half of 4 cores. Obviously this is not the case.

Ryzen 9 7900X3D has 12MB L2 cache, 64MB L3 cache, 64MB 3D cache, totaling 140MB, clocked at 4.4-5.6GHz,The official price is 4499 yuan.

However, since AMD only sent the Ryzen 9 7950X3D for testing in the first batch in the world, it is not clear how the specific performance of the Ryzen 9 7900X3D will be.

After the official launch last night, the Ryzen 9 7950X3D was quickly sold out, while the Ryzen 9 7900X3D was always in stock.

