1Komma5: The makers behind Philipp Schröder’s climate startup

1 Komma 5°

Philipp Schröder has successfully awarded a top job. For almost half a year the former Tesla manager was looking for a Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for his climate startup 1Komma5°. Among other things, he used his reach on Linkedin, where the founder is now followed by 40,000 people. Someone should be responsible for leading the development team and, most importantly, making sure that Schröder’s lofty energy plans become a reality.

Barbara Wittenberg has been in charge of this task since December. The graduate industrial engineer comes from Google. There she most recently headed the “Digital Natives” department, where she was responsible for cooperation with startups, for example. In a statement, 1Komma5° founder Philipp Schröder also emphasized her understanding of the energy market. Wittenberg was employed by Eon for more than five years. For the electricity giant, she drove the integration of small systems such as heat pumps and solar panels into the electricity market. “An optimal combination for our further development,” says Schröder.

In 2021, the 39-year-old started with 1point 5°. The goal of the Hamburg start-up is already indicated in the name: Schröder wants to put the climate policy project of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees into practice. According to him, this works best with electrician companies. Schröder’s startup buys them for cash and company shares, modernizes them with iPads and sends the craftsmen to households all over Europe. Lean and centrally controlled by software.

Schröder dreams of a virtual power plant

