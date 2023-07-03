20 international investments for long-term profits

International stocks could lead the breakout, according to three fund managers. Frank Rumpenhorst/dpa

International stocks have underperformed for over a decade while US growth stocks have rallied.

Now, however, companies outside the US have attractive relative valuations and earnings growth.

Here are 20 ways investors can take advantage of an upturn.

US stocks have outperformed their international peers in 10 of the past 13 years – but history suggests that this impressive performance should be a cause for concern, not celebration.

The only other time in the past 50 years that the S&P 500 has beaten the Europe and Asia-focused MSCI EAFE Index 10 times in a 13-year period, according to BlackRock from 1989 to 2001.

There followed six consecutive years of underperformance in US stocks, contributing significantly to what later came to be known as “lost decade“ was designated. From 2000 to 2009, US stocks fell an average of 0.9 percent a year, although thanks to a few tech giants, they’ve dominated since then.

