The Giardino dei Semplici – Medicina was born at the Gemelli in Rome

(ANSA) – ROME, 03 JUL – Next to the A. Gemelli Irccs University Hospital in Rome, work has begun for the construction of the “Giardino dei Semplici”, a green area that can be used by patients, health professionals and the entire population . A botanical garden will also be created inside for the needs of the students of the Pharmacy degree course at the Catholic University. The area will develop over an area of ​​thirteen hectares, made available by the Giuseppe Toniolo Institute of Higher Studies (the founding body of the Catholic University) and will be usable by March 2024.



Access to the Garden will be in front of the Gemelli Emergency Room; from here a path will lead to a garden of olive trees, with relaxation areas, shaded paths with a view of San Pietro.



“I express satisfaction with the opportunity to offer patients, their families, our healthcare personnel as well as our students a regenerating area surrounded by greenery”, says Marco Elefanti, general manager of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Hospital Foundation. “The Giardino dei Semplici project is a new and concrete sign of our attention to people’s health understood as global well-being”.



The project stems from the didactic need to equip itself with a dedicated training structure in the field of pharmacognosy, pharmaceutical botany and more generally the pharmaceutical chemistry of natural products. “The Giardino dei Semplici represents a significant cultural operation, a modern reinterpretation of the medicine of the past. At the same time it is also a way to make our university campus ever more beautiful and enjoyable, immersed in a precious green lung, which dispenses harmony and serenity”, adds Antonio Gasbarrini, dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart. (HANDLE).



