Greentech Hydrogen should do the trick – countries are fully committed to H2

“Numerous interests must be taken into account and harmonized in the energy transition,” said Saxony-Anhalt’s Energy Minister Armin Willingmann (SPD) during an exchange with the respective heads of department for energy, environment and economy in Saxony-Anhalt’s state representation in Berlin on Monday. Federal Economics Minister Robert Habeck and State Secretary for the Environment Stefan Tidow (both Green) also attended the meeting.

According to Willingmann, there is a consensus that renewables must be expanded much more vigorously in the future in order to become more independent in the energy sector and at the same time strengthen climate protection.

NRW Transport Minister and Chairman of the Environment Ministers’ Conference (UMK), Oliver Krischer (Greens), said: “Between the environment, economics and energy ministerial conferences, there is a common understanding that the rapid expansion of renewable energies is crucial for a secure energy supply and for the achievement of climate protection goals.»

Bavaria’s Economics Minister and Chairman of the Economics Ministers’ Conference (WMK), Hubert Aiwanger (free voters), added: “In order to keep industrial value added in Germany, we need an internationally competitive industrial electricity price.”

Greentech Saxony-Anhalt: Chair of the Energy Ministers’ Conference

As the chairing state of the Energy Ministers’ Conference (EnMK) 2023, Saxony-Anhalt organized the meeting with the representatives of the UMK and WMK to exchange views on interdepartmental issues. The focus was on ways to ensure a secure and affordable energy supply and to expand the relevant infrastructure in an environmentally friendly way. In addition, the federal and state governments discussed options for further accelerating planning and approval procedures in the energy sector.