On December 30, 2022, at the ongoing Guangzhou Auto Show, Hyper GT was officially unveiled. The new car is the second model under the Hyper brand. It is positioned as a four-door GT coupe and is the first model equipped with Protoss architecture and AEP3.0 platform. The models of the two new technologies may compete with Tesla MODEL3 and Weilai ET5 after they are finalized and launched in the future.

In terms of appearance design, the new car adopts a new Logo “AI Arrow”. Although it is a four-door sedan, Hyper GT integrates more advanced sports car elements. Under the design language of “Fengshengshuiqi”, the new car has design highlights such as wind-dancing rotors, wind-hidden rear fins, and wind-blade grilles. The official It is called “Seven Wings GT”, which has an outstanding shape full of sci-fi, and also echoes the “performance” of the Hyper brand itself.

The front shape of the new car is very low, and the lower grille can be opened or closed automatically. The narrow headlights are raised at both ends, and they are quite modern and energetic after being lit. It is worth mentioning that the light language of this headlight can be programmed to realize a variety of light language.

The top adopts watchtower-style sensors, including 39 sensors on the fenders, including 3 variable-focus lidars, and is equipped with Fengyun-3 infrared remote sensing technology, which can better identify road information in low light conditions. So as to better realize a more advanced intelligent driving experience.

Viewed from the side, the new car adopts a streamlined body design with short front and rear overhangs, and the cabin space appears to be large. The whole car adopts a low wind resistance design, with hidden door handles and frameless doors, achieving the lowest wind resistance of 0.19xCd mass-produced cars in the world. The opening method of the front door is quite special, similar to the butterfly door, which is officially called Fengwu rotor, with a door opening angle of 43° and a rotor door opening width of 573mm. It is equipped with a radar sensing system, and the door opening angle can be adjusted in time when encountering obstacles.

Compared with the front face, the shape of the rear is tougher and more powerful. The roof and the rear window are integrated to form a huge canopy. The long and narrow rose-red taillights are very rare. It is worth mentioning that the rear of the new car has a three-stage unfolded electric rear spoiler with a width of 1465*183mm and a height of 108mm after opening, which supports automatic and manual opening.

In terms of power, the motor equipped with the Hyper GT has a maximum output power of 250kW and a maximum torque of 430N m. The rear-drive single motor can accelerate from 0 to 100 in 4 seconds. In addition, Hyper GT will also support 480kW ultra-fast charging and battery swapping functions.

In terms of chassis, the new car will be equipped with AICS intelligent chassis system, which can realize multi-system dynamic matching control, and finally realize the leading advantages of the same level such as the turning radius as low as 5.3m, and the braking distance per 100 kilometers is less than 35 meters.

