2023 Chinese New Year Speech

Work hard and start a new journey

Chinese New Year Speech

The law returns to spring gradually, and the new yuan starts. On the occasion of the Spring Festival, on behalf of all colleagues of Huatai Baoxing Fund, I would like to extend my most sincere greetings and heartfelt thanks to all investors, institutional friends and partners who have always cared about and supported us!

Congratulations to you in the new year, your dreams will spread your wings, your future will be prosperous, your sun will rise like a sun, and your future can be expected!

The past year has been extremely challenging. Affected by many factors, such as repeated epidemics, intensified geopolitical conflicts, frequent interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, and complicated international situations, the global economic recovery has struggled, and China’s economy has also come under significant pressure. Despite the many challenges in the market, the public offering fund industry still showed strong resilience in the face of adversity, achieved steady development, and reached new highs in asset scale and number of funds.

Keep going forward with tenacity

In the wind and rain, the stars live up to the passers-by. In 2022, under the severe market situation, Huatai Baoxing Fund will stick to its original intention of serving investors, aiming at long-term value investment, diligently practicing internal skills, strengthening investment research capabilities, overcoming various difficulties, and moving forward amidst setbacks. As of the end of December 2022, the management scale of the company’s public offering funds (including monetary funds) reached 29.484 billion yuan, and the management scale of non-monetary funds was 23.031 billion yuan. The company’s public offering fund management scale has achieved steady growth in the past five years, and the growth rate of public offering fund asset management scale Up to 367.50%.

We are well aware that every step of Huatai Baoxing Fund’s growth is inseparable from the trust and support of fund share holders, and it is precisely because of this that we have strengthened our confidence and determination to reward holders with sustained and stable investment performance.

What is gratifying is that in 2022, relying on the advantages and experience accumulated over the years in the allocation of large-scale assets, stock style research and judgment, fixed income investment and continuous product innovation, the company will deepen investment research, gain insight into the market, and maintain a stable layout. The medium and long-term performance of the product matrix is ​​outstanding, and it is firmly in the forefront of the industry.according toHaitong SecuritiesData Display，As of December 30, 2022, the absolute return of Huatai Baoxing Fund’s fixed-income funds in the past five years has reached 32.28%, ranking fifth among 99 comparable companies in the industry; the absolute return of equity funds in the past five years has reached 67.18%, among Ranked 35th among 109 comparable companies in the industry. In addition, some of the company’s high-performance products stand out in the fierce market competition. Huatai Baoxing Kerong A, Huatai Baoxing Anying, and Huatai Baoxing Healthy Consumption A have ranked in the top 5% of similar funds in the past year. Handed over a brilliant score card.

Data source: Haitong Securities “Ranking List of Equity and Fixed Income Asset Performance of Fund Companies”, as of 2022.12.30.

Performance data source: “Huatai Baoxing Kerong Hybrid Securities Investment Fund 2022 Fourth Quarter Report”, fund custodianBank of NanjingCo., Ltd. review, as of 2022.12.31; “Huatai Baoxing Anying’s three-month regular open hybrid securities investment fund 2022 fourth quarter report”, has been fund custodian ChinaICBCCo., Ltd. review, as of 2022.12.31; “Huatai Baoxing Health Consumption Mixed Securities Investment Fund 2022 Fourth Quarter Report”, has been fund custodianBank of ChinaCo., Ltd. review, as of 2022.12.31. See end of page for full historical performance. Similar ranking data in the fund industry: Haitong Securities “Fund Performance Rankings”, as of 2022.12.30.

Hard workSail away

Everything in the past is a prologue. Overcoming the epidemic and severe winter, standing at the crossroads of an era unprecedented in a century, opportunities and challenges coexist. Looking back, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has drawn a grand blueprint for comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and the Central Economic Work Conference has pointed out a new direction; It is a critical period for quality development. With the deepening of reforms, the public offering fund industry has gradually entered a new stage of quality improvement and upgrading.

In 2023, standing at a new starting point, we are firmly optimistic about the future of the Chinese economy. How to embrace the new opportunities of the development of the times, resonate with the development of the industry, give full play to our professional advantages, strengthen investment research capabilities, strengthen product innovation and Improving customer service and continuously creating value for investors and the capital market will be the proposition we will continue to explore in depth.

Work hard to open a new game, and do not slack in the journey. In the coming spring breeze, the new year kicks off. We are full of gratitude and go hand in hand with the majority of investors to start a new journey, set sail and write a new chapter together.

Wang Guanlong, General Manager of Huatai Baoxing Fund January 30, 2023

Scroll down to see more↓

Data Sources:

1. The similar ranking data in the fund industry comes from: Haitong Securities “Fund Company Equity and Fixed Income Assets Performance Rankings”, as of 2022.12.30.

2. The ranking data of similar fund products comes from: Haitong Securities “Fund Performance Ranking”, as of 2022.12.30.

3. Huatai Baoxing Kerong Hybrid Securities Investment Fund (fund code: Class A 009124/Class C 009125, hereinafter referred to as “Huatai Baoxing Kerong”) was established on May 11, 2020. The yields for 2020, 2021, and 2022 are 8.66%, 5.98%, and 3.20%, and the performance comparison benchmark yields for the same period are 3.12%, 1.01%, and -4.30%, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, Huatai Baoxing Kerong A’s recent one-year return rate and the aforementioned annual performance data have been reviewed by the fund custodian Bank of Nanjing Co., Ltd. The managers of Huatai Baoxing Kerong Fund are Mr. Zhao Xuzhao (since May 11, 2020) and Ms. Zhou Yongmei (since May 21, 2020).

4. Huatai Baoxing Anying three-month regular opening hybrid securities investment fund (fund code: 007385, hereinafter referred to as “Huatai Baoxing Anying three-month regular opening”) was established on May 6, 2019, Huatai Baoxing Anying The yields of the three-month profit plan in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 are 6.14%, 15.59%, 6.05%, and 2.37%, respectively, and the performance comparison benchmark yields for the same period are 2.82%, 2.54%, 1.66%, and -2.06%. As of December 31, 2022, Huatai Baoxing Anying’s three-month fixed-term opening rate for the most recent year and the aforementioned annual performance data have been reviewed by the fund custodian Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited. The three-month regular opening fund managers of Huatai Baoxing Anying are Mr. Zhao Xuzhao (since May 6, 2019) and Ms. Zhou Yongmei (since May 6, 2019).

5. Huatai Baoxing Health Consumption Mixed Securities Investment Fund (fund code: Class A 006882/Class C 006883, hereinafter referred to as “Huatai Baoxing Health Consumption”) was established on May 27, 2019. Huatai Baoxing Health Consumption A The yields for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 are 9.96%, 61.04%, -10.69%, and -7.66%, and the performance comparison benchmark yields for the same period are 12.39%, 43.13%, -7.67%, and -11.53%, respectively. As of December 31, 2022, Huatai Baoxing Healthy Consumption A’s return rate for the most recent year and the aforementioned annual performance data have been reviewed by the fund custodian Bank of China Limited. Fund manager changes: Ms. Sun Jingjia (2019/5/27 to 2022/10/25), Mr. Shang Shuohui (2020/5/28 to 2021/6/16), Mr. Zhao Xuzhao (since June 3, 2019) from now).

risk warning:

Fund investment needs to be cautious. The company promises to manage and use the fund property in accordance with the principles of honesty, credit and diligence, but does not guarantee that the fund will make a certain profit, nor will it guarantee the minimum return. my country’s funds operate for a short period of time and cannot reflect all stages of market development. The performance of the fund managed by the fund manager and the past performance of its investment personnel do not indicate its future performance, nor do they constitute a guarantee for the performance of the fund. The fund manager reminds investors of the “buyer’s responsibilities” principle of fund investment. After making an investment decision, the investment risks caused by the fund’s operating conditions and changes in the net value of the fund shall be borne by investors themselves. The investment strategy mentioned in this material is the investment strategy and explanation under the current environment. The fund manager will adjust the investment strategy in a timely manner according to the macro environment and market conditions. The statements in this material do not represent predictions and guarantees of actual investment returns. Fund investment is risky. If you need to purchase related fund products, investors are kindly requested to carefully read the fund-related legal documents such as the Fund Contract, Prospectus (updated), and Fund Product Information Summary (updated), and pay attention to the investment of the fund. According to relevant regulations on risk and investor suitability management, carry out risk assessment in advance, and choose investment varieties suitable for their own risk tolerance for investment.