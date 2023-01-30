At 3:45 on January 30th, Beijing time (20:45 local time in France), the focus of the 20th round of the 2022/23 Ligue 1 season began. Paris Saint-Germain drew 1-1 with Reims at home. Neymar scored and Villa The stalk was dyed red, and Paragon equalized the score at the last moment.

Paris has scored 5 wins and 1 draw against Reims in the last 6 times. Paris wore a Chinese jersey to play in this game. Messi, Mbappe and Neymar started together.

There was a dangerous situation in front of the Paris goal just at the beginning. Donnarumma made a pass error, and Monesi stopped the ball slightly after stealing the ball and missed the opportunity. In the 16th minute, Munesi grabbed a point in front of the goal and Donnarumma saved the ball. In the first half, the two sides scored a goalless draw, and Paris only had 1 shot.

In the second half, the two sides changed sides and fought again.In the 50th minute, Paris broke the deadlock, Messi’s long-range shot was blocked, Neymar passed goalkeeper Diouf and scored with a volley, Paris led Reims 1-0!In the 55th minute, Verratti, who came off the bench in the second half, shoveled Junya Ito. The referee sent him off after a VAR review! Paris can only fight with 10 people.

In the 63rd minute, Paris took a corner kick and Ramos hit the crossbar with a header. After 1 minute, Messi went straight and Ashraf scored a goal, but the referee signaled that the goal was offside and the goal was invalid.

In the 82nd minute, Paris missed a good opportunity. Mbappe hit the goal from a small angle on the left side of the penalty area and was blocked by Diouf with his leg.In the 6th minute of stoppage time, Reims staged a perfect tie. Sanchez stopped the ball and made a mistake. Doumbia went straight. Balogon, who was on loan from Arsenal, passed Donnarumma and scored. Reims tied Paris 1-1 !

Paris scored 1 point at home. After 20 rounds, they led the second-placed Lens by 3 points and still led the standings.

