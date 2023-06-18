Juve, Casadei and Milinkovic the goals. Milan strong on Chukwueze

Hot market in Serie A these days, with negotiations that are getting more and more alive and deals that could be concluded in the coming weeks. Among the most active clubs is the Juventuswhich aims to reinforce the midfield.

The priority of Max Allegri is to hold Rabiot, on expiry of the contract. The French has admirers in Premier League, but the bianconeri are trying to place a last desperate attempt for the renewal. Should the current agreement be extended, we will go ahead together, but if the English sirens should be louder, the Juventus management will not be found unprepared.

⚪⚫ Juventus, contacts for Casadei and Milinkovic-Savic

There was a first contact with the Chelsea to understand what conditions exist to wrest the Blues Cesare Casadeistar ofItalia Under 20 at the World Cup in his category, where he was named best player of the tournament. Product of the Cesena youth sector and moved to Inter after the Romagna bankruptcy, he was sold to the Londoners last year for about 20 million eurosa figure that had caused a sensation but which now appears even reductive given the value expressed by the midfielder.

If the Casadei coup should not be successful, the Juventus he will leap into the great dream that the Juventus club has had for years: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Lazio can settle for 30 million

The Serbian sergeant has the contract expiring in 2024 with the Lazio and has no intention of renewing it. Lotito could thus settle for a figure close to 30 million euros for the sale of the midfielder, who is also tempting in Italy all’Inter.

⚫🔵 Inter defense, difficult Koulibaly

About Interthe nerazzurri are looking for reinforcements in defence, given the now certain goodbyes of Skriniar e D’Ambrosio. Furthermore, the advancing age must be taken into account Unripe e Darmian, therefore at least a couple of valuable grafts will be needed. One has been practically defined: the class of 2000 Yann Bissecktaken dall’Aarhus paying the release clause from 7 million euros.

The other big goal could come from Chelsea, with two options on the Inter table. The first leads to the return to Italy of Kalidou Koulibaly, but complicated track. The Blues in this phase of the transfer market they are not open to lending (the only purchase option allowed to Inter), furthermore there is the high price to consider 10 million salary annuals of central Senegal; and finally it remains to be understood whether Koulibaly – who had rejected the last year Juventus to not “betray” the fans of Napoli – this time you agree to return to Italy wearing a different shirt from the blue one.

Chalobah can arrive from Chelsea

The other track for Inter’s defense leads to Trevor Chalobahcentral class of ’99 which by now at Chelsea it has no more space. His arrival borrowed would be more feasible than that of Koulibalyalso the footballer was visiting Milan in recent days and would not disdain a transfer to Italy.

🔴⚫ Three goals for Milan’s attack

Il Milan instead he is grappling with the attacking issue. It’s no mystery that the goal is to strengthen the right winger, with an attacker capable of returning to the left-handed. There are currently three goals for Moncada and Furlani: Reiss Nelson dell’Arsenal, Samuel Chukwueze of Villarreal and Arda Guler from Fenerbahce.

The favorite is Chukwueze from Villarreal

The first is in contract expiration and gets rid of parameter zero. The English full-back has not yet accepted the renewal offer from 3.5 million of the Gunners and could thus marry elsewhere. The Nigerian of Villarreal he was one of the revelations of the last Liga. contract in expiring in 2024 which causes the price of the tag to fall around 25 million euros. Finally there is the jewel born in 2005 of Fenerbahce: Arda Guler there is one €17.5 million release clausebut of course you have to pay commissions very high to the agents to buy it. On his trail there are the fortissimo both the Napoli that the Barcelona.

