2023 Seminar on Quartz Sand Material Technology and Standards for Fracturing: Advancing Innovation and Standardization in the Oil and Gas Industry

Seminar on Quartz Sand Material Technology and Standards for Fracturing Held in Ningxia

The 2023 Seminar on Quartz Sand Material Technology and Standards for Fracturing took place in Ningxia from August 31st to September 3rd. The conference, themed “standards leading, technology driven,” aimed to promote the upgrading of quartz sand products and testing methods for fracturing using the “standard + technology” model. The event also sought to standardize quartz sand for fracturing through propaganda and implementation, with the goal of facilitating high-tech innovation and promoting high-quality development.

More than 200 experts and technical workers, including industry leaders and guests, attended the meeting. Among the participants were representatives from the Standardization Committee of the Petroleum Group, the Specialized Standardization Committee of Oil Chemicals, various oilfield units, research institutes, colleges and universities, production enterprises, testing institutions, and user units.

The seminar was sponsored by the Standardization Working Committee of the China Petroleum Society and the Standardization Technical Committee of Oilfield Chemical Agents. It was co-organized by the Key Laboratory of Oilfield Chemistry of the Group Co., Ltd., the Collaborative Innovation Center for Unconventional Oil and Gas of Yangtze University, and undertaken by Xi’an Changqing Chemical Group Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang University of Technology.

During the meeting, several experts, including Guan Baoshan, Weng Dingwei, Zhu Wen, Zhang Jukang, and twelve specially invited experts, participated in academic exchanges. A conference report certificate was issued, and nearly 10,000 people watched the conference through an online live video broadcast.

In his speech, Liao Guangzhi, the chairman of the Oilfield Chemical Standardization Technical Committee, emphasized the fundamental role of standardization in promoting the modernization of the national governance system and governance capabilities. He pointed out that hydraulic fracturing technology, as an important measure for oil and gas field development and production increase, requires high-quality quartz sand material. Liao highlighted the abundance of natural quartz sand resources, its excellent supporting performance, and its broad market potential.

Yang Haien, Chairman and Secretary of the Party Committee of Changqing Chemical Industry Group, described the seminar as an important platform for promoting innovation in fracturing quartz sand technology. He emphasized the significance of this event in improving the benefits of oil and gas exploration and development. Changqing Chemical Group, as a major player in oil and gas production service, is focused on ensuring supply and contributing to the development of national oil and gas energy.

Experts and technical workers at the meeting analyzed the new challenges faced by quartz sand technology for fracturing, particularly in the economical and efficient development of unconventional oil and gas resources. They stressed the need to accelerate independent innovation capabilities and industry technical standard leadership capabilities to meet the strategic needs of the petroleum industry.

In his concluding speech, Yang Nengyu, director of PetroChina Oil and Gas and New Energy Branch, commended the exchange of research results and the highest level of domestic proppant technology showcased at the conference. He emphasized the importance of adapting to the current situation and leading the new generation of proppant technology in China.

The seminar served as a platform to showcase the latest developments in quartz sand technology and standardization for fracturing. It also provided an opportunity to promote advanced standardization concepts and foster collaboration within the industry. The optimization and cooperation of quartz sand technology for fracturing will contribute to increasing oil and gas reserves and production.

(Luo Yiding Xiaoqin)

Editor: Duan Liping.

