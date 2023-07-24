2024 Budget Law of 20-25 billion. The measures. Preview

Government, it will be the maneuver before the European elections. Battle on…

We are still in the middle of summer but the parties of majoritybehind the scenes, are already working on Budget Law for 2024. It will be a particularly delicate appointment and a very complicated transition for the government. This is the maneuver before the European elections and therefore each party will try to bring home results to be spent on the electoral campaign.

But the slowdown in the economy, given the economic data from Germany, the continuous rise in interest rates by the ECB and inflation are boulders on the action of the executive. In addition there is the watchful eye of the European Union which, with the difficult game of Pnrr, will not allow for excessive deficits and, on the contrary, demands a prospective reduction in the public debt. What is certain is that the majority want to confirm the cut in the tax wedge up to 35,000 euros in gross income for next year and this measure alone costs 11 billion euros.

In addition, pensions need to be put in place to prevent the law from coming back into effect Fornero Law. Quota 41 for all (retired with 41 years of contributions regardless of age) costs at least 4 billion euros a year. Then there is the increase in minimum pensions, an issue on which Forza Italia will fight hard being a historic battle horse of Silvio Berlusconi. Without forgetting the relief for new hires especially in the South.

Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

