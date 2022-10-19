Home Business 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: China’s third-quarter GDP ‘rare’ delayed announcement reflects economic status – BBC News 中文
image source,Getty Image

Severe zero-clearing measures are still going on, and China‘s economic situation and employment situation are very grim.

The National Bureau of Statistics of China was supposed to announce the data for the third quarter on Tuesday (18th), but it suddenly announced on the 17th that the release would be postponed without giving a reason.

The move was a rare move, as the data were released on time even with such poor economic growth in the first quarter of 2020 (shrinking 6.8%) and the second quarter of this year (up 0.4%).

With the economy almost stagnant in the second quarter, the performance of the third quarter has attracted much attention from the outside world.

Experts believe that the move may not be because of poor economic performance, but because the authorities want public opinion to focus on the 20th Congress itself.

