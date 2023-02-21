SolidWorld title gives wings

The announcement of the construction of the factory for the production of 3D printers for human tissues on the outskirts of Florence gave SolidWorld stock wings on the stock exchange. The company announced last Thursday that its subsidiary Bio3DPrinting has started production of the Electrospider, bioprinter capable of making faithful reproductions of human cells, tissues and organs. Bio3D Printing owns the printer patent, which could revolutionize biomedical science, developed with the University of Pisa. The result is that the share listed last July on Euronext Growth Milan achieved a stratospheric rise in two days, without even returning to trading, which brought the shares to be worth around 5 euros.

The gallop started on Thursday

The gallop began last Thursday with a +16%, continued on Friday with +28.8% and continued today. Specialist online chats hope the company will soon start delivering bioprinters to hospitals where they can contribute to the creation of highly targeted cancer treatments by developing patients’ tumor tissues in 3D. Naturally, the scenario that lies ahead, according to analysts, appears to be highly attractive for those who are oriented towards realizing huge profits, albeit aware of the high degree of risk that the investment entails. The interest of the market is also confirmed by examining the daily volumes which are close to 376,000 trades much higher than those of the moving average which turns out to be around 55 thousand pieces.

30% of the share capital placed on the Stock Exchange

The company founded by Roberto Rizzo has placed around 30% of the capital on the Stock Exchange and is the parent company of 11 companies, engaged in the phases of the digital supply chain dedicated to 3D Digital Manufacturing. Its main reference sectors are the automotive, aerospace, design, sport, luxury and machinery automation. The main office is in Treviso, with 14 operating offices and 3 technological poles and about 150 employees with an annual turnover of about 60 million. At the placement there was also the free assignment of a warrant per ordinary share with total funding of around 6.5 million euro. For Roberto Rizzo, the placement on the Stock Exchange was a way to raise the capital to carry on the development of the company.