People’s Daily Online, Shenyang, February 20th (Qiu Yuzhe) In order to implement the strategy of strengthening the country through culture, promote the construction of a strong province through culture, and include the deep integration of culture and tourism into the key tasks of the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, on February 20th, Liaoning Provincial Cultural The Department of Tourism and Tourism held a press conference on tourism-related information in the spring of 2023 “Visit Liaoning”.

Liaoning’s “14th Five-Year” tourism development plan proposes to build a “pioneering area for integrated development of culture and tourism in western Liaoning”. Chaoyang City’s cultural heritage resources have outstanding advantages in western Liaoning. What are the new practices and new highlights in how to promote the integrated development of culture and tourism? On the one hand, Wang Yonghui from the Chaoyang Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Radio, Film and Television answered reporters’ questions.

Wang Yonghui introduced that Chaoyang is located at the junction of the three provinces of Liao, Hebei and Mongolia, with rich historical and cultural heritage. The “four major cultures” (Hongshan culture, fossil culture, Sanyan culture, and red culture) are scarce, exclusive, and particular throughout the country. In particular, the “Hongshan Culture” is unique in the world, and the Niuheliang Hongshan Cultural Site “applying for heritage” was included in the provincial government work report.

Chaoyang City will dig out the industrial value of “Hongshan Culture” in an all-round way, and polish the brightest “business card” of Liaoning Province. Establish a joint “inheritance application” working mechanism between Liaomeng provinces and Chaochi cities; three-dimensionally display the historical value of “Three Swallows Culture” and set a benchmark for Chaoyang culture. The “Three Swallows Spring and Autumn Special Exhibition” was launched in the new exhibition hall of Chaoyang Museum, allowing tourists from inside and outside the region to experience the profound historical and cultural connotations of Chaoyang. Implement the protection and exhibition project of the south gate site of Sanyan Dragon City Miyagi, show the history of Sanyan with archaeological evidence; professionally display the scientific research value of “fossil culture”, and create a high-end brand of research and study tours. Promote the establishment of a 5A-level scenic spot in the Bird Fossil Park, and use the brand effect to drive the development of the tourism industry; promote the value of the “red culture” era with positive energy, and sow red genes. Elaborately build Zhao Shangzhi and Chen Jinghu red tourist attractions. Polish and upgrade red stage plays such as “Blood Sacrifice to the Dragon Origin”, highlight the red cultural atmosphere, highlight the red cultural value, and feel the red cultural connotation.

In terms of spring tourism. One is to organize and plan 200 various cultural tourism and sports activities such as the Kazuo Naadam Conference with the theme of “playing in ice and snow, soaking in hot springs and celebrating the New Year in Chaoyang”, and launching 10 tourist routes to gather popularity and attract tourists; Trunk” enterprises participate in the New Year’s Fair to promote Chaoyang’s characteristic tourism products; the third is to cooperate with China Travel, Tour You and other tourism companies to implement “attracting tourists to North Korea”. Actively prepare for Beipiao’s “Swan Festival” and Chaoyang Spring Tourism Launching Ceremony, several flower viewing festivals and windmill festivals and other cultural festivals to maximize tourism content and attract tourists from inside and outside the region.