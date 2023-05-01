50 euros bonus at Comdirect: This is how the deal works

Unsplash/abillion/markuspiske / Business Insider



There are many reasons for one Depot at Comdirect* speak – and now another one is added. For example, Comdirect is currently rewarding the opening of a depot for new customers with one Subsidy of 50.00 euros. What do you have to do for it and is it worth it? Here you will find the most important information about the campaign!

50 euros subsidy for opening a depot with Comdirect

To secure the grant from Comdirect, all you have to do is three conditions fulfill:

depot opening: Open until May 31, 2023 Depot at Comdirect* Sparplan: directs within the first three months enter into a securities savings plan after successfully opening a securities account execution of the savings plan: The newly established savings plan must within the first three months after opening the depot run at least once

When will you receive the subsidy from Comdirect?

As soon as you have opened your depot, set up the savings plan and executed it for the first time within the specified period, the subsidy of EUR 50.00 will be credited to your clearing account. Thus, the premium should no later than August 31, 2023 be received by you.

Another incentive: Comdirect’s savings plan free of charge for a year

However, Comdirect does not only attract with the subsidy. New customers also benefit from more attractive conditions. So Comdirect waived in the first twelve months after opening a securities account for execution of a savings plan on order fees and front-end loads. In the first year you can use securities that are eligible for a savings plan save completely for free. All you have to do is set up a securities savings plan within twelve months of opening a securities account. Important: The free period begins when the deposit account is opened, not when the savings plan is set up. In order to benefit from the more favorable conditions for as long as possible, it is best to start your savings plan immediately after the Depot opening* furnish.

Costs: How high are the fees at Comdirect?

There are now numerous providers of depots, all of which have very different and sometimes confusing price models. Also Comdirect prices may seem unclear at first glance, which is why we present one here Overview of the most important possible costs for depot, savings plan and Co. have created for you:

depot management Account management is free of charge for the first three years After three years 1.95 euros per month But: from two trades per quarter, with a Comdirect current account or with a securities savings plan (at least one execution per quarter), still free of charge after three years savings plan fees Free for the first twelve months Thereafter 1.5 percent of the order volume per transaction and securities identification number (shares, ETF, certificates) Up to 100 percent discount on front-end load (funds) Order money EUR 3.90 basic fee in the first twelve months After that 4.90 euros basic fee Order provision 0.25 Prozent des Ordervolumens (minimum 9.90 Euro; maximum 59.90 Euro) 15 percent frequent trader discount from 125 trades per previous six months

Savings plan and depot at Comdirect – is it worth it?

The subsidy of EUR 50.00 can Depot opening at Comdirect* make it quite attractive. Then they come discounted conditions in the first year. However, it should be mentioned at this point that savings plans with other providers are partly completely free of charge, while the fees for them with Comdirect after the first year have expired 1.5 percent of the order volume be. That’s what the However, custody account management is free of charge – at least if you regularly pay into your savings plan or carry out trades. Since many providers of free savings plans charge an extra fee for maintaining the custody account, Comdirect is neither much more expensive nor much cheaper than the competition. In this respect, it can be worthwhile to open a depot with the Comdirect, to secure the subsidy and the special conditions*.

OPEN DEPOT AT COMDIRECT Secure a 50 euro subsidy*

