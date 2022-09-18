On September 21st, the Huawei Mate 50 series will usher in its first sale. At present, the series is in the pre-sale stage of the full model. Although the official release of goods at 10:08 a.m. every day, the supply is still in short supply. Combined with the known news , the 5G communication case created by Shuyuan Technology will be released simultaneously with the Mate 50 series, allowing 4G mobile phones to use the 5G network through “plug-in”.

Today, according to the digital blogger “Wangzai Knows”, all Huawei Mate 50 series are equipped with 5G communication shells.Among them, the Mate 50E and Mate 50 communication shells can be used in common, the Mate 50 Pro can be adapted separately, and the Mate 50 RS Porsche version of the communication shell may be released later.

As for the price, according to China Telecom’s terminal product library, the retail price of the Mate 50 communication shell set starts at 6,498 yuan, and the Mate 50 Pro set starts at 7,798 yuan.

Compared with the price of the Mate 50 mobile phone, the set is more expensive by 999 yuan, which means that the price of the communication case alone may be 999 yuan.However, it is not yet known whether the price is the final price. For reference, the Huawei P50 Pro’s 5G communication case is priced at 799 yuan,

It is worth noting that in June this year, the digital blogger “the director of the factory is classmate Guan” said that if the news is correct,The communication shell will be adapted to all 4G models of Mate 40, nova9, and nova10 in the future.