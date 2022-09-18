People’s Daily Online, Nanning, September 18 (Reporter Shen Quanchi) On September 17, the 2022 China-ASEAN Satellite Application Industry Cooperation Forum was held in Nanning. About 200 people including experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from well-known domestic enterprises, universities and scientific research institutes, leaders of relevant departments of the autonomous region, and heads of relevant universities and enterprises in the region attended the meeting.

The forum takes the form of online + offline, with the theme of “Beidou Intelligence Leads Digital Silk Road Space-Time Empowering Innovation and Development”, focusing on the deep integration of space-time technology and traditional industries, promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, empowering the digital economy, and further promoting China and the world. In-depth exchanges and cooperation among ASEAN countries in the field of satellite applications. The forum is guided by the China Satellite Navigation System Management Office, hosted by the People’s Government of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, and jointly organized by the Big Data Development Bureau of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and the Department of Industry and Information Technology of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

At the meeting, Yang Changfeng, member of the China Satellite Navigation System Committee, chief designer of Beidou satellite navigation system engineering, and academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, said that Guangxi, as the only province in China adjacent to ASEAN countries by sea and land, is based on the China-ASEAN multilateral cooperation mechanism and gives full play to its geographical advantages. , establish a normalized technology exchange and application cooperation platform, and promote Beidou application cooperation. Beidou’s high-precision location service application has been effectively verified in the fields of China-ASEAN vehicle and ship cross-border supervision services, smart sugar industry, inland shipping, and urban refined management. The Beidou application industry is accelerating the transformation of products to featured services, and is becoming a new engine for the high-quality development of the digital economy.

In the product release link, the China-ASEAN Beidou High-Quality Industry Cooperation and Development (Fund) Fund was officially released. The size of the Fund of Funds is 2 billion yuan, and the first phase is 200 million yuan. The establishment of the fund will greatly accelerate the marketization, industrialization and internationalization of Beidou large-scale applications in Guangxi, and play an important role in the continuous construction of satellite application industry clusters such as communications, navigation, and remote sensing, and in cultivating the entire industrial chain of Beidou space-time information. Northern Rayco (Anhui) Technology Co., Ltd. launched the world‘s first “Beidou Quantum Mobile Phone” and presented 20 mobile phones to Guangxi Satellite Application Industry Association.

During the signing session, representatives of Laos-China Economic and Cultural Associations and enterprises from Laos and industry associations and enterprises from Guangxi signed a cloud-based contract on cooperation projects in the fields of satellite applications.

At the forum, experts, scholars and business representatives from China and ASEAN introduced the latest development of China‘s Beidou system, the international development of Beidou scale applications built by CCCC, the “Belt and Road” high-precision location and time service platform, Beidou space-time and digital Trade infrastructure, Beidou applications in Thailand and Malaysia. Five guests from the DODR Strategic Steering Committee of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, China General Consulting Investment Co., Ltd., Minsheng E-Commerce Holdings (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and other units conducted in-depth exchanges on the theme of “Space-time Technology Empowers Digital Trade” communicate.

(Editor-in-charge: Shen Quanchi, Xu Jinwen)

Share for more people to see