Original title: Premier League – Haaland scored a goal, Ding Ding assists, Manchester City 3-0 Ten Wolves temporarily reached the top

At 19:30 on September 17th, Beijing time, the 8th round of the 2022-2023 Premier League season ushered in a focus battle. Manchester City went to the away game against Wolves. In just 1 minute of the first half, De Bruyne assisted Grealish to complete the blitz. Subsequently, Haaland relied on his personal ability to win another victory. Wolves defender Collins kicked Grealish and was sent off. In the second half, De Bruyne assisted Foden to score. At the end of the game, Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0 away and temporarily topped the standings in the first game.

In just 1 minute of the opening, Foden knocked the ball on his heel, De Bruyne sent a precise cross, Grealish grabbed a shot, the ball hit the inside of the post and bounced into the net, Manchester City 1-0.

In the 3rd minute, Neto’s small-angle shot was saved by Edson. In the 6th minute, Manchester City took a corner kick, and Rodri scored the ball, but the first goal was invalid because of the collision with the goalkeeper.

In the 13th minute, Wolves got a free kick in the frontcourt, Moutinho took the shot and was blocked by the wall.In the 16th minute, B seat passed the ball, Harland feinted and scored with his right foot in front of the penalty area, Manchester City 2-0.

In the 22nd minute, Rodri shot near the penalty area line and was scored by the goalkeeper. A minute later, the Wolves drove to the front court with big feet in the backcourt, and Neto shot wide from the far corner.

In the 25th minute, Neves took a free kick in the frontcourt and shot high. In the 27th minute, Grealish rubbed his right foot and shot above the goal. In the 33rd minute, Collins kicked Grealish and was sent off by the referee.

In the 38th minute, Bodens cut in and shot slightly wide. In the 43rd minute, De Bruyne shot wide from outside the penalty area. At the end of the first half, Manchester City temporarily led Wolves 2-0.

In the 59th minute, the Wolves passed the ball from the left, and Guedes shot flawed. In the 61st minute, Manchester City took a corner kick and was knocked out, and Cancelo shot above the penalty area.

In the 66th minute, Grealish passed the ball, and Haaland adjusted his shot and was saved by the goalkeeper.In the 68th minute, Haaland passed the ball, De Bruyne made a side pass, Foden grabbed a point and scored, Manchester City 3-0.

In the 1st minute of injury time, Cancelo made a cross from the right and Palmer volleyed the goal. At the end of the game, Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0 away.

The lineup of the two teams:

Wolves (433): 1-José-Sa/19-Castro, 4-Collins, 23-Kilman, 3-Nuri (80 minutes, 22-Semedo)/27-Mateu S – Nunes, 8 – Neves, 28 – Moutinho/17 – Guedes (69 minutes, 6 – Traore), 7 – Pedro – Neto (85 minutes, 77 – Campbell), 10-Boddens (69 minutes, 11-Huang Xican)

Manchester City (433): 31-Ederson/5-Stones, 25-Akanji, 3-Dias, 7-Cancelo/20-Bernardo-Silva (71 minutes, 26- Mahrez), 16-Rodri (80 minutes, 21-Gomez), 17-De Bruyne (71 minutes, 8-Gundogan)/10-Glarish (76 minutes, 80-Pal Mo), 9-Haaland, 47-Foden (71 minutes, 19-Alvarez)

(Why is it yellow again)Return to Sohu, see more





Editor: