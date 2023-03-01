



On February 27th, during the 2023 Mobile World Expo in Barcelona, ​​China Unicom held a grand 5G innovation conference with the theme of “5G Innovation Leads the Sail of the Digital Intelligence Future”. Ziguang Zhanrui, Youngor, Changan Automobile and other partners fully demonstrated China Unicom’s latest achievements in 5G innovation. Mats Granryd, President of GSMA, Liu Yulin, first-level inspector of the Information and Communication Development Department of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Liu Liehong, Chairman of China Unicom, attended the press conference and delivered speeches. Liang Baojun, deputy general manager of China Unicom, released a number of 5G innovations and three white papers.

The big coffee delivered a speech and played the prelude, with a long-term vision and a high level of thinking

In his speech, Mats Granryd highly affirmed China Unicom’s five main responsibilities to empower the digital economy and built the world‘s largest, highest bandwidth, and fastest 5G co-construction and sharing network. He pointed out that 2022 is the most critical year for the development of 5G, and we have seen the full picture of the transformative value brought about by 5G empowering thousands of industries. In the next few years, one of the key missions of 5G will be to empower the digital transformation of the entire industry. GSMA will work with industry partners such as China Unicom to promote 5G as a must-have technology for vertical industries.

Liu Yulin said in his speech that the Chinese government has always attached great importance to the innovative development of 5G. Since 2012, it has continued to promote the research and development of 5G technical standards, network facilities construction, integrated application development, and spectrum resource protection, creating a good environment for the development of the 5G industry and achieving positive results. As the main force in China’s 5G development, China Unicom has actively played the guiding role of basic telecom companies, solidly promoted 5G technological innovation, promoted network co-construction and sharing, and deepened industry integration applications, which has been widely recognized by the industry and users. He pointed out that 5G innovation and development have a long way to go, and suggested that all parties in the industry work together to promote 5G development through technological innovation, release 5G value through integrated applications, and open up and cooperate to win the future of 5G.

Liu Liehong said in the video speech that 5G network construction will go from “broad” to “fine”, and 5G applications will realize a leap from “1” to “N”. China Unicom will join hands with all parties in the industry to create 5G killer applications of ToC and ToH, vigorously promote the large-scale application of 5G of ToB and ToG, and jointly build a 5G ecological community of value co-creation and sharing, so that 5G can truly change society and go to the digital economy together. The sea of ​​stars.

A number of 5G innovation achievements have been highlighted, and three white papers have been unveiled

At this press conference, China Unicom and industry partners gathered together to witness the release of a number of 5G innovations, accelerating the advancement of 5G applications from “model rooms” to “commercial housing”. Liang Baojun, deputy general manager of China Unicom, delivered a keynote speech on “Leading the new development of 5G innovative applications and creating a new future for the digital and intelligent world“. Machines”, “Ten Demonstrations of 5G Fully Connected Factories”, and other 5G innovations, as well as three white papers including “5G Private Network Empowers Industrial Digitalization”.

——”Little Red Riding Hood” debut:In order to speed up the solution to industry pain points such as high price and high power consumption of 5G modules, China Unicom has released the world’s first 5G RedCap commercial module NX307, which is mainly used in the fields of industry, electric power and Internet of Vehicles, and the cost is reduced to that of existing 5G modules. More than 50% of the group, the speed, delay, reliability and other aspects of performance are higher than the 3GPP standard. In addition, the module integrates customized features such as China Unicom’s equipment management platform SDK and 5G private network PLUS capabilities, and builds a differentiated advantage of end-network industry collaboration;

——”All-in-one machine” turned out:In order to better promote the transfer of 5G industrial networks from “plug-in” to “intranet”, technology from “single” to “integration”, and scenarios from “periphery” to “core”, China Unicom continues to cultivate the “5G+Industrial Internet” application scenarios, Continuously upgrade the 5G private network PLUS product capabilities, and launch a 5G industrial edge computing network all-in-one machine to meet the needs of customers for rapid business deployment, communication capabilities, and flexible application configuration for industrial digital transformation, including standard, lightweight, and high-reliability. kind of form. It has three main features: localization of CT functions and breaking away from the shackles of the big network; aggregation of edge computing power, network, and applications to achieve agile delivery; decoupling of the underlying network to achieve flexible connections;

——The mystery of the “Ten Demonstrations” revealed:This press conference launched the “Top Ten 5G Fully Connected Factory Demonstration Projects” formed by China Unicom’s 5G private network PLUS to empower equipment manufacturing, mining, clothing and other industries. For example, China Unicom and Schneider have realized the country’s first 5G+PLC flexible production line to enter the industrial intranet, and the 5G multi-park private network deployment in 26 factories in 9 provinces across the country, with more than 2,000 commercial 5G LAN connections; China Unicom and Youngor Cooperation has created a 5G future factory in the clothing industry in three places, covering 16 major application scenarios such as digital twins and flexible manufacturing, and the production efficiency has increased by 30%.

——The “Three White Papers” lead the industry:While continuing to advance in commercial practice, China Unicom has also made a series of meaningful technical explorations in terms of industry standards and specifications, and released “5G Private Network Empowering Industrial Digitalization”, “Industrial Computing Network Convergence”, “5G / 5G-A Deterministic Network Empowers Vertical Industries” three white papers. In terms of 5G private network empowerment, go deep into the industrial production system, and establish a complete system of “planning, construction, maintenance and optimization” that empowers industrial digitalization through URLLC, distributed Massive MIMO, 5G LAN networking and passive IoT capabilities; industrial computing In terms of network, it provides integrated computing and network service capabilities of nearby computing, on-demand scheduling, and real-time control; in addition, it builds a 5G deterministic network with deterministic delay, reliability, security and system guarantee in an all-round way, and builds a solid digital foundation for industry customers Facilities base.

In addition, China Unicom also promoted and released a series of applications for 2C and 2H scenarios at the press conference. In the 2C scene, a 5G new communication with integration of voice and video, real and virtual interaction, and communication and AI integration has been created. Exclusive video business cards are designed for users, and text gestures are translated in real time during calls, superimposed animation effects, and chat backgrounds are changed to show user personality. The digital human image will bring users a new experience of “clear, safe, intelligent and dazzling”. In the 2H scenario, China Unicom’s whole-house optical broadband products use optical fibers instead of network cables to reach every room, creating a high-quality gigabit network experience of whole-house optical fiber connection, whole-house Gigabit coverage, and seamless roaming throughout the house, providing comfortable , Health, Wisdom, and Safety scenario-based family services. The conference also officially released the first Hongmeng Zhilian camera VS304, the first home PTZ terminal with Hongmeng distributed capabilities, combined with China Unicom Zhijia APP and cloud storage, to provide scene-based services such as home security, child care, and pet monitoring.

The guests shared wonderful stories and learned about the development trend of the industry

This innovation conference invited a number of industry leaders and experts to share their practice. Yang Chaobin, Senior Vice President of Huawei, shared “Joint Innovation, Leading the Digital Era”, Zhang Kaipeng, Senior Vice President of Schneider Electric, explained in detail “Cross-domain 5G Private Network, Facilitating Supply Chain Transformation and Upgrading”, and You Yan, Vice President of ZTE Corporation, shared “Hand in Hand Co-creation, Accelerate the Development of Digital Economy”, Zhuang Binghan, Vice President of Intel Marketing Group shared “5G Innovation Leads to Communication Transformation”, and Ma Dejia, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm Technologies, shared “Joining Hands in 5G-Advanced”.

Leading by 5G innovation, sailing the future of digital intelligence. With the power of innovation, openness, and sincerity for win-win results, China Unicom and industry partners jointly launched the 5G Innovation Ecological Action Initiative, using the 5G Application Innovation Alliance and OPENLAB as links to create technological breakthroughs, product innovation, testing and certification, and ecological sharing The innovative ecological cooperation system built and promoted on a large scale will promote the integration of 5G into thousands of industries and “sail” at a new starting point, and jointly create a new 5G future with all parties in the industry.



