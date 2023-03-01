Home Entertainment Heaven by Marc Jacobs launches metal band Deftones-themed capsule collection
Marc Jacobs’ branch line Heaven by Marc Jacobs, which focuses on the younger generation, is previewing the 2023 spring and summer series. In addition to continuing to pay attention to the Y2k subculture fashion, this time it starts from Marc Jacobs’ love for rock music and punk style, and joins hands with the street brand Stray The Rats collaborate on a capsule collection that pays homage to alternative metal band Deftones.

Founded in 1988, Deftones is known as the “Radiohead of the metal music industry”. Not only the experimental elements in the music have a huge impact on the evolution of the music industry, but also the visual design of the record is avant-garde. Inspired by the classic patterns and fonts of the album of the same name, “White Pony” (2000), “Around the Fur” (1997) and other works, combined with the symbolic two-headed bear logo and the “ratgirl” slogan from Stray Rats, bringing a variety of Upper body items; in addition, Deftones fans in Los Angeles and London appeared in the image blockbuster, adding a commemorative meaning.

The aforementioned capsule collection, along with other spring merchandise, will be available on Heaven’s official website on March 3; it’s also worth noting that to celebrate the launch of the collection, Deftones will perform a free special performance in Brooklyn, New York on March 2.

