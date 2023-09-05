Introducing the New NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive ‘White’ Colorway

NOCTA x Nike Releases New “White” Color Scheme of Air Zoom Drive

In the wake of the recent buzz surrounding the NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive “Black/White” edition, the highly anticipated “White” color scheme of this collaboration has finally hit the shelves.

The NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive “White” showcases an all-white construction, composed of ballistic nylon, tear-resistant nylon, and leather. The shoe boasts a clever perforation design, featuring both large and small perforations, intended to provide breathability and enhance overall comfort. On the vamp, the iconic Nike 3D branding in white is prominently displayed, while the NOCTA logo in black takes its place on the heel. Additional NOCTA logo pull tabs can be found on the tongue and rear panel, creating a striking contrast against the pure white backdrop of the shoe.

However, the release date for the NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive “White” has yet to be disclosed. It has been reported that this exclusive shoe will be available for purchase this fall at the NOCTA store, Nike’s official website, and selected authorized retailers. The price for this stylish footwear is expected to be $165.

Enthusiasts and sneakerheads alike are advised to keep a close eye on updates regarding the release of the NOCTA x Nike Air Zoom Drive “White,” as this collaboration is anticipated to be in high demand. Stay tuned for more information as the release date approaches.

