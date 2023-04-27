61 million euro glitch costs DWP Bank almost the entire annual profit

The German Securities Service Bank (DWP), which is jointly owned by the German savings banks and cooperative banks, is costing almost the entire profit for the year 2022. CEO Heiko Beck spoke to the Bloomberg news agency on Thursday about an “operational accident” that led to losses for the bank led 61 million euros. As a result, the pre-tax result fell to 1.9 million euros, compared to 57.3 million euros in the previous year.