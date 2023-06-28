6G ushers in a milestone new version of the regulations to implement these concept stocks next month. Institutions focus on it_Oriental Fortune Network

my country is the first in the world to allocate the 6GHz frequency band for 5G/6G systems.

The new version of radio frequency allocation regulations will be implemented next month Take the lead in allocating the 6GHz frequency band for 5G/6G systems in the world

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued an announcement,The new version of the “Regulations of the People’s Republic of China on Radio Frequency Allocation” will come into effect on July 1, 2023. The main achievements of this revision include adding new frequency divisions for IMT systems in 6GHz, 26GHz, 40GHz, 70GHz and other frequency bands, providing regulatory status for the use of 5G/6G system frequencies, and stabilizing industry expectations.

6GHz is the only large-bandwidth high-quality resource in the mid-band, taking into account the advantages of coverage and capacity. It is especially suitable for 5G or future 6G system deployment, and can take advantage of the existing mid-band 5G global industry. It is the first in the world to allocate the 6GHz frequency band for IMT systems, which is conducive to promoting the consistent global or regional frequency allocation of this frequency band and providing sufficient mid-band frequency resources for the development of 5G/6G.

In addition, this revision clarifies that the radio positioning service in the 79-81GHz frequency band will be preferentially used in applications such as automotive radar, reserving spectrum resources for the application of automotive intelligent technology and industrial development, and supporting the long-term development of the automotive industry.

A few days ago, 6G also had good news globally. On June 23, the 44th meeting of ITU-R WP5D was held in Geneva, Switzerland. ITU completed the “Proposal on the Framework and Overall Goals of IMT for 2030 and Future Development” as scheduled. As a 6G programmatic document, the proposal brings together the consensus on the global 6G vision and helps to promote the coordinated development of global 6G technology and applications.

6G concept stocks have risen significantly since June

Huachuang Securities Research Report believes that the demand for 6G is expected to increase significantly in 2040, and downstream application scenarios have broad imagination space. 6G is expected to subvert traditional work and life patterns. Although 5G is currently commercially available on a large scale, with the development of the Internet of Things and the upgrading of AI technology and influence, the number of connections in the future will far exceed the population. Under the background of full access to personal and enterprise smart devices, the traffic level will also increase. Showing a blowout situation.

According to statistics from Securities Times·Databao, a total of 33 listed companies in the A-share market have the concept of 6G. Since June, the stock prices of concept stocks have generally risen, of whichTaichenguang, Dingtong Technology, Huamai TechnologyThe top gainers were 82.33%, 63.89%, and 46.06%, respectively.

Institutions are highly concerned about 6G concept stocks, and nearly half of the concept stocks have been rated by more than 10 institutions.ZTE, ChuangdaThe number of rating companies exceeds 30.

ZTE previously stated on the investor question-and-answer platform that 6G, as the future evolution technology of mobile communications, is currently in the early stage of proposing prospects, identifying key needs, conducting technical research, and defining visions. The company has started research on 6G key technologies and carried out exchanges and cooperation with industry peers. A number of potential 6G candidate technologies have successfully completed the prototype verification tests organized by the IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group.

